First COVID-19 case detected in Mahe

KANNUR

17 March 2020 22:45 IST

68-year-old woman tests positive

A 68-year-old woman in Mahe, who returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The health department officials said the woman, a resident of Palur Kunhipuramukh, had visited the country for Umrah. Her samples turned positive during the second test at the Alapuzha Virology Lab. Earlier, the primary test at the Kozhikode Beach Hospital had confirmed COVID-19.

Preventive steps

With the confirmation of the disease, the health department has prepared the route map and has started preventive measures, said Dr. S. Premkumar, Deputy Director, Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising

Following her visit to Saudi Arabia, the patient first visited the Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College at Chalakkara.

The hospital referred the case to Mahe Government General hospital.

After she showed the symptoms of COVID-19, the relatives showed reluctance to admit her to hospital and brought her back to the house.

However, later that night, the police with the support of health department officials, shifted her to the isolation ward of the Mahe Government hospital for observation.

60 under observation

With the case turning positive, 60 persons have come under observation in Mahe. The officials said that the patient had contacted their neighbours and relatives after returning from the trip. The doctors and staff at the Ayurveda Hospital who came in contact with the patient are also under observation.

Arrangements

Necessary steps, including arranging of separate wards, ambulance to carry COVID-19 patients, masks and gloves for the hospital staff had been arranged, the health department said.

The administration has decided to close down all the bars in the region.