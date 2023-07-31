First convocation of Digital University Kerala held

July 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has emphasised the potential of the Indian digital revolution in transforming lives and societies for the better. He also laid caution on the dangers that lurk in the digital realm.

Delivering the convocation address at the first convocation of Digital University Kerala (DUK) here on Monday, Mr. Khan pointed out the rapid strides in technology had become part of the daily lives of the people.

He said the spirit of inquiry and reform, which had been part of the Indian ethos, urged the citizens of the country to embrace digital innovation as a means to achieve societal good.

However, doubts had been raised about ethical issues arising from our dependence on big data and the possibility of global inequalities with countries gaining greater hold over data that influenced economic strength.

“While the world of digital innovation is exciting, those involved in it have a responsibility to minimise associated dangers and to direct techno advances in the service of social equality, inclusion and empowerment. Digital technology has the potential to undo the wrongs and biases of the past by utilising the right data, missing data, alternative data, and complete data,” he added.

He also stressed on the possibility of a ‘human-bot’ revolution, involving the collaborative world of humans and robots, “which could compel us to introspect on our past deeds through the lens of fairness and equality”.

Recalling the birth of the university during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor said its inception marked the State’s unfailing determination to take its digital accomplishments to the next level, and to improve overall efficiency by accelerating a digital transformation in several areas including education.

Renowned technologist Vinod Dham, who is known as the father of the Pentium Chip, was the guest of honour. DUK Board of Governors chairman Vijay Chandru also spoke on the occasion.

Outstanding awards of academic excellence were presented to Gokul G.R., Mainak Sen, Jestus Raju, Aparna S., and Nima Bibhoosh. The convocation was followed by a panel discussion on emerging technology. Mr. Dham, Prof. Chandru, DUK Board member C. Mohan, and Kerala Startup Mission chief executive officer Anoop Ambika took part in the session.