ADVERTISEMENT

First consignment of Neera sent to US

February 17, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Neera consignment being flagged off from Vallarpadam in Kochi on Saturday.

KOCHI

Coco Nectar, the ready-to-drink Neera produced by Global Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Limited (GCFPCL), Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, was flagged off from Kochi to the United States by K.B. Hebbar, Director, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) and Vice Chairman, Coconut Development Board, on Saturday. The consignment was flagged off from Vallarpadam.

Dr. Hebbar congratulated the farmers producer company for making an entry into the global market and recalled that the development was the result of efforts by 1,200 member farmers of the company. GCFPCL spokesperson said the company would work to export one container a month. Hanumanantha Gowda, Chief Coconut Development Officer, was among those who spoke. Regent North America LLC is the importer of Neera consignment from India, according to a press release.

GCFPCL functions with the primary objective of enhancing the livelihoods of its members. The company produces 1,000 litres of Neera a day, which is being sold in around 600 outlets in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 200 outlets are organic stores. The product is available on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thenneera, a natural drink collected from coconut inflorescence, is a unique beverage which is delicious and nutritious. The first-of-its-kind drink packed without preservatives has a shelf life of 12 months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US