GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First consignment of Neera sent to US

February 17, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Neera consignment being flagged off from Vallarpadam in Kochi on Saturday.

Neera consignment being flagged off from Vallarpadam in Kochi on Saturday.

KOCHI

Coco Nectar, the ready-to-drink Neera produced by Global Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Limited (GCFPCL), Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, was flagged off from Kochi to the United States by K.B. Hebbar, Director, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) and Vice Chairman, Coconut Development Board, on Saturday. The consignment was flagged off from Vallarpadam.

Dr. Hebbar congratulated the farmers producer company for making an entry into the global market and recalled that the development was the result of efforts by 1,200 member farmers of the company. GCFPCL spokesperson said the company would work to export one container a month. Hanumanantha Gowda, Chief Coconut Development Officer, was among those who spoke. Regent North America LLC is the importer of Neera consignment from India, according to a press release.

GCFPCL functions with the primary objective of enhancing the livelihoods of its members. The company produces 1,000 litres of Neera a day, which is being sold in around 600 outlets in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 200 outlets are organic stores. The product is available on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, the release added.

Thenneera, a natural drink collected from coconut inflorescence, is a unique beverage which is delicious and nutritious. The first-of-its-kind drink packed without preservatives has a shelf life of 12 months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.