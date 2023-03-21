HamberMenu
First common kitchen in Kozhikode opened at Kovoor

March 21, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Women preparing Biryani packets at the common kitchen that was opened at Kovoor in Kozhikode on Monday.

Women preparing Biryani packets at the common kitchen that was opened at Kovoor in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the first of the 14 common kitchens to be opened by the Kozhikode Corporation in the second phase of ‘We Lift’, its employment generation project.

The new enterprise named ‘Piquant Common Kitchen’ has been opened at Kovoor and is run by women who prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner for people in the neighbourhood.

Ms. Philip said that the Common Kitchen is a creative project that helps everyone enjoy the authentic taste of Kozhikode. Development Standing Committee Chairperson O.P. Shijina presided over the event.

