ADVERTISEMENT

First cluster meeting: Absent Kerala teachers to get notice

Published - July 20, 2024 01:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s General Education department will issue show-cause notice to teachers who did not attend the first cluster training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of General Education also directed deputy directors of education to take strict action against those who do not attend the second cluster teacher training on Saturday.

Of the 1,42,753 teachers who were to attend the first cluster last month, 36,550 did not turn up. They included 13,625 lower primary teachers, 10,745 upper primary teachers, and 12,180 in the high school section.

Teachers across various organisations had boycotted the first cluster as part of protests against the “unilateral” publication of the school academic calendar for this year by the General Education department with an increase in working days to 220, including Saturdays.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US