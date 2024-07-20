GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First cluster meeting: Absent Kerala teachers to get notice

Published - July 20, 2024 01:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s General Education department will issue show-cause notice to teachers who did not attend the first cluster training.

The Director of General Education also directed deputy directors of education to take strict action against those who do not attend the second cluster teacher training on Saturday.

Of the 1,42,753 teachers who were to attend the first cluster last month, 36,550 did not turn up. They included 13,625 lower primary teachers, 10,745 upper primary teachers, and 12,180 in the high school section.

Teachers across various organisations had boycotted the first cluster as part of protests against the “unilateral” publication of the school academic calendar for this year by the General Education department with an increase in working days to 220, including Saturdays.  

