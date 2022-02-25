First caravan park in State inaugurated at Wagamon

353 caravans to be introduced, 120 parks to be set up: Mohamed Riyas

353 caravans to be introduced, 120 parks to be set up: Mohamed Riyas

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that 353 caravans will be introduced and 120 caravan parks will be set up in the State.

Inaugurating the first caravan park in the State at Wagamon on Friday, the Minister said it was launched with private partnership. The Minister also travelled in one of the vehicles from Wagamon to the caravan park at Nallathanni on the Elappara road.

Several individuals have evinced interest in caravan parks and applications to introduce 388 caravans and set up 120 parks in the State had been received so far. The project is launched in association with private partners and subsidies will be provided to the entrepreneurs, the Minister said.

The concept of caravan tourism was introduced after the successful launch of houseboat tourism in the State, the Minister said, adding that it was aimed at rejuvenating the tourism sector, which has been badly affected by the pandemic. The sector needed to be strengthened as it provided job to scores and the State held immense potential as a tourism destination, he said.

Caravan tourism introduced at Wagamon is aimed at tapping the tourism potential of lesser-known tourism spots in the region as well. Also, such an arrangement suits the topography of Idukki, he said.

Dean Kuriakose, MP, said assistance was required to boost the tourism sector in the district that has been badly affected. The caravan tourism is expected to enhance the tourism potential of the district, he said.

Vazhoor Soman, MLA, and Kerala Tourism director V.R. Krishna Theja were among those who attended the function.