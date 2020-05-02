First bishop of Idukki passes away

The first bishop of Idukki diocese Mar Mathew Anikuzhikattil, 78, died at the Kolencherry medical mission hospital early on Friday. He was suffering from heart and kidney ailments.

The bishop was instrumental in forming the High Range Samrakshna Samithy (HSS), an umbrella organisation for protecting farmers’ rights. The public will be allowed to pay homage to the bishop’s mortal remains only as per the lockdown specifications. The bishop will be laid to rest at the cemetery of St. George’s Cathedral, Vazhathoppe, on Tuesday. He was born at Kadaplamattom, near Pala, and did his ecclesiastical duty at various churches prior to becoming the first bishop of the Idukki diocese.