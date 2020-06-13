First Bell: new classes from tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram

13 June 2020 22:37 IST

Good response to trial classes

After a two-week trial, fresh classes will be aired through the KITE Victers channel and online platforms from Monday as part of the State government’s ‘First Bell’ online programme for school students.

The trial of the classes was being telecast from June 1. Beginning Monday, online classes on new subjects will be telecast as per the schedule already published — from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

There has been a tremendous response from students and parents to the classes aired from June 1 to 12. Twenty-seven TB (terabyte) of data was downloaded on a single day through the Victers website.

The subscriber base of the YouTube Victers channel (YouTube.com/itsvicters) reached nearly 10 lakh while over 16.5 lakh downloads of the Victers mobile app were recorded from the Google Play Store.

Changes incorporated

For specific classes, the viewership exceeded 40 lakh. Classes were also viewed by hundreds of people in West Asia, America, and Europe. “Based on the feedback of the initial classes, we have incorporated facilities such as displaying English words during a class, especially for the benefit of those studying in English medium, and descriptions in Malayalam in language classes,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), said.

All classes can be viewed in real time from the Facebook page of KITE Victers (facebook.com/ victerseduchannel) and later through the YouTube channel (YouTube.com/itsvicters).

There will be repeat telecast of session for classes 10 to 12 from Monday to Friday. The repeat telecast for Classes 1 to 9 will be on Saturdays and Sundays. Students unable to view the live classes can look up or download the offline versions from the website.

Tamil medium classes will be made available on the YouTube link Youtube.com/drcpkd while Kannada medium classes will be available on Youtube.com /KITEKasaragod.