First Bell lessons for Classes 1 to 9 to be completed by March 22

All telecast classes will be available on First Bell portal

Telecast of revision classes and live phone-in doubt clearance sessions for Classes 10 and Plus Two higher secondary on KITE Victers channel has been completed.

With examinations for Classes 1 to 9 set to begin on March 23, telecast of digital lessons under First Bell 2.0 for these classes will be completed by March 22.

For Plus One

Classes for Plus One students will be telecast on Victers only from March 23. These will be first shown on KITE Victers, followed by a repeat on KITE Victers Plus channel the next day.

Four classes will be shown for class 8 students on Victers beginning 7.30 a.m., with repeat classes the next day at 2 p.m. on Victers Plus. Class 9 students will have two classes a day beginning 9.30 a.m., with repeat telecast at 1 p.m. the next day. Class 7 students can view their class at 10.30 a.m., with a repeat class the same day at 4 p.m., and class 5 students at 11.30 a.m., with a repeat class at 5 p.m. Sessions for class 6 had been completed earlier.

Sessions for classes 1, 2, 3, and 4 will be telecast at 4.30 p.m., 3.30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 12.30 p.m. Two classes will be shown for grade 2 students, and three classes for others a day. The repeat telecast will be on KITE Victers Plus at 11.30 a.m., 10.30 a.m., 9 a.m., and 7.30 a.m., respectively.

All classes telecast this academic year will be available on the First Bell portal firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Aptitude test

Classes related to Litte KITEs aptitude test will be telecast at 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, a statement from KITE said.