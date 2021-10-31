First Bell classes rescheduled

Thiruvananthapuram

31 October 2021 20:18 IST

Re-telecast of all classes will be available on Victers Plus channel the next day

Besides physical classes, First Bell digital classes through KITE Victers channel and those through G-Suite platform will be made available to students when schools reopen on Monday.

Accordingly, KITE has rescheduled the timings for digital classes for the first two weeks. First Bell 2.0 classes for Plus Two students till November 12 is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. These will be re-telecast from 7.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Kilikonchal classes for pre-primary students will be telecast at 11 a.m., while two classes for class VIII will begin at 11.30 a.m. Three classes for Class IX will be from 12.30 p.m.

Classes for students from classes I to VII and for Class X will be held in the afternoon. Half-an-hour sessions for students in classes I to VII will be held in that order beginning 2 p.m. and go on till 5.30 p.m. This will be followed by sessions for Class X students, till 7 p.m. There will be a re-telecast at 6.30 a.m. the next day.

Re-telecast of all classes will be available on KITE Victers Plus channel the next day, a statement from KITE said. Class X sessions will be available from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and Plus Two classes from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Classes for VIII and IX will be held at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Classes for students in I to VII will be from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Online classes through G-Suite platform are under way for Class X. Login ID for all students of Class X have been provided. Login ID for students of classes VIII and IX will be provided to 8.6 lakh students to kick-off the online classes.

Pilot of the project had been implemented in 430 high schools, higher secondary, and vocational schools in August. Training had been provided to 35,446 high school teachers.

In higher secondary section, training will be given to two IT coordinators by KITE on November 5 and 6. They, in turn, will provide training to teachers in their schools from November 8 to 10. Once the training for teachers is completed, online classes for Plus Two students will get under way by November 12.