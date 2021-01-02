First Bell classes from tomorrow

The telecast of First Bell digital classes on the KITE VICTERS channel for Class I upwards will begin on Monday.
Sessions for Class X will be telecast from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday. The re-telecast will be from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. the next day.
Classes for Plus Two will be telecast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The repeat will be shown in the same order from 7 p.m. the same day.
Plus One classes will be telecast from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and sessions for Classes VIII and IX at 2 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.
Session for Classes I to VII will be telecast from 12 noon to 2 p.m. as had been done in the second week of December.
As much as 90% of focus areas for Class X and 80% for Class XII had been telecast, said KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath on Saturday. The remaining portions too will be telecast with least difficulties for students.
If need be, arrangements will be made for students to view the digital classes in school itself.
All digital classes will be available on firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in. The telecast schedule will also be available on the portal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath