First Bell classes from tomorrow

The telecast of First Bell digital classes on the KITE VICTERS channel for Class I upwards will begin on Monday.

Sessions for Class X will be telecast from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday. The re-telecast will be from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. the next day.

Classes for Plus Two will be telecast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The repeat will be shown in the same order from 7 p.m. the same day.

Plus One classes will be telecast from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and sessions for Classes VIII and IX at 2 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Session for Classes I to VII will be telecast from 12 noon to 2 p.m. as had been done in the second week of December.

As much as 90% of focus areas for Class X and 80% for Class XII had been telecast, said KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath on Saturday. The remaining portions too will be telecast with least difficulties for students.

If need be, arrangements will be made for students to view the digital classes in school itself.

All digital classes will be available on firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in. The telecast schedule will also be available on the portal.