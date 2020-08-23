First Bell ad revenue for CMDRF

The General Education Department’s ‘First Bell’ digital classes that are telecast on KITE Victers channel have completed 1,500 episodes.
The classes were launched on June 1 against the backdrop of COVID-19 and schools not reopening.
At present, as much as 442-terabyte data is being accessed each month from 141 countries on the web and mobile platforms of KITE Victers channel alone. Its YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/itsvicters) has over 17.6 lakh subscribers and over 15 crore viewers a month.
₹15 lakh from YouTube
“Only limited and restricted advertisements are permitted on our YouTube channel. It has been decided to donate the first month advertisement revenue of ₹15 lakh from YouTube to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF),” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education), said.
As part of the programme, general classes on yoga, motivation, and career are already being telecast on Victers. Classes on sports education will start this week, followed by classes on mental health in the first week of September. Only the classes based on the first volume textbooks for students will be aired till September.
Regular classes will not be held from August 28 to September 2 as part of First Bell owing to Onam holidays, and the detailed schedule of programmes for this period will be published separately.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath