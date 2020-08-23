First Bell ad revenue for CMDRF

Classes that began on June 1 complete 1,500 episodes

The General Education Department’s ‘First Bell’ digital classes that are telecast on KITE Victers channel have completed 1,500 episodes.

The classes were launched on June 1 against the backdrop of COVID-19 and schools not reopening.

At present, as much as 442-terabyte data is being accessed each month from 141 countries on the web and mobile platforms of KITE Victers channel alone. Its YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/itsvicters) has over 17.6 lakh subscribers and over 15 crore viewers a month.

₹15 lakh from YouTube

“Only limited and restricted advertisements are permitted on our YouTube channel. It has been decided to donate the first month advertisement revenue of ₹15 lakh from YouTube to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF),” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education), said.

As part of the programme, general classes on yoga, motivation, and career are already being telecast on Victers. Classes on sports education will start this week, followed by classes on mental health in the first week of September. Only the classes based on the first volume textbooks for students will be aired till September.

Regular classes will not be held from August 28 to September 2 as part of First Bell owing to Onam holidays, and the detailed schedule of programmes for this period will be published separately.