First batch of MGNREGS workers in Kerala complete skill training

July 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) State mission’s ‘Mikavu’ project to create skilled workers has completed its pilot run in 56 grama panchayats, training 1,165 workers in masonry and other similar skilled jobs.

With its Statewide launch, the mission aims at training 100 workers in each panchayat to help them earn higher wages of ₹700 to ₹1,200 as skilled labourers in asset creation activities.

According to State mission officials, the focus of the pilot programme was on equipping them with basic masonry and the making of compost pit and soak pit, to utilise them for works related to ‘Malinya Muktha Keralam’ (waste-free Kerala) campaign in local bodies.

“We chose four panchayats from each district and imparted training to a select number of MGNREGS workers from these. Professional masons were hired and the selected candidates worked with them as apprentices in actual projects,” said an official.

Labour banks

In addition to the making of soak pits, azolla tanks and cattle sheds, training was also given in building of compound walls for government schools and construction of anganwadi buildings. Once the Statewide launch is completed, labour banks consisting of the skilled labourers will be formed at the local level. The workers will be deployed for various Plan projects under the local bodies thus aiding in the speeding up of project implementation.

The training programme was jointly implemented by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), MGNREGS State mission and respective local bodies. The MGNREGS State mission has now submitted a proposal regarding the funding of the Statewide launch of the project. While the pilot project was funded by KILA, the proposal is for the respective local bodies to fund the training programme henceforth from their own funds.

Durable assets

The MGNREGS State mission has in recent years been making a conscious thrust on creation of durable assets under the programme. It has reflected in the increase in the State’s material expenditure out of the total annual spending from a mere 8.51% in 2018-19 to 14.26% in 2019-20 and 34.46% in 2020. The material expenditure, a gauge for asset creation, is capped at 40% of the labour budget.

