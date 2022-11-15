First batch of MBBS students of Konni Medical College accorded welcome

November 15, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Buoyed by the success in commencing MBBS classes at the Government Medical College at Konni in the ongoing academic year itself, the Kerala government will soon kick-start works to begin post-graduate courses at the institution.

Welcoming the first batch of undergraduate students to the college on Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George said post-graduate courses at the institution will begin during the tenure of the present government itself. “By commencing MBBS classes this year, it will be possible to start post-graduate courses here within the next three years,” she said.

Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar, who presided over the function, said works on the students’ hostel will be completed within six months. District Collector Divya S. Iyer delivered the keynote address.

As many as 79 students have been admitted to the medical college, while the remaining 21 seats are slated to be filled in the next rounds of allotment.