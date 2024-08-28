First batch of Kerala-origin coir products sent to Walmart

Kerala’s coir products is set to receive a significant boost in the international market, Industries and Coir Minister P. Rajeeve has said. He was speaking after flagging off the first consignment of coir products from the State-owned Coir Corporation to Walmart, the US retail major, here on Wednesday.

The Coir Corporation in May this year reached an agreement with Walmart and its membership-only retail warehouse club, Sam’s Club, to market its coir products. It is the first public sector undertaking in the country to reach an agreement with Walmart. Initially, the coir products will be available online before being sold in Walmart stores worldwide.

The Minister also inaugurated a coir and craft showroom and distributed certificates to workers who completed training in traditional product manufacturing, at the Coir Corporation office in Alappuzha.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided, H. Salam, MLA, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Coir Corporation chairman G. Venugopal, Coir department principal secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh, Coir Corporation Managing Director Pratheesh G. Panicker and others attended the function.

