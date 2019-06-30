First batch of coastal wardens passes out

Some unfortunate incidents, which should not have happened, occurred in the police force and the government will not hesitate to take strict steps against the culprits, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after taking salute of the first batch of coastal wardens, who finished training at the Kerala Police Academy here on Sunday.

“Actions of a few people have been casting a blot on the image of the entire police force. It should not happen. Police personnel who do their duties diligently need not suffer for others’ fault. We are trying to give a humane face to the police force,” he added. “The appointment of coastal wardens is for one year. But the government will retain their service if they work with commitment,” he said.

Commendable effort

Fish workers’ role in the rescue operations during the last floods was commendable. Those who earn their livelihood by fighting the deep sea showed their real mettle during that crisis, Mr. Vijayan said.

The selection of 200 coastal wardens, by giving special consideration for the fish workers, was in honour for their service, he added. Hundreds of fish workers received the words of the Chief Minister with huge rounds of applause.

Five women

The newly trained force is in the age group of 18-54, including five women. The four-month training was imparted with the support of modern technology.

Monitoring of suspicious boats, coastal patrolling, coastal safety, and control of accidents are their duties. Their service will be provided at nine coastal districts.

Along with colourful balloons, cut-outs of fish boats that were used for rescue operations were displayed at the venue of the passing-out parade.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, DGP Loknath Behera, ADGP K. Padmakumar, Kerala Police Academy director B. Sandhya, and District Police Chief (Thrissur City) Yathish Chandra participated.