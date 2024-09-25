First batch of candidates trained under KSRTC driving school receive licence

As many as 30 candidates who were trained in the newly opened driving school under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were given driving licence by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar at a function here on Wednesday. Out of the first batch of 37 candidates trained at the Thiruvananthapuram Staff Training Centre, 30 candidates passed out in the driving test and were given the driving licences.

The State-level inauguration of the driving school set up by the KSRTC was done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 26. The project envisages providing quality driving training to aspirants with national and international standards at affordable rates. In the first phase, steps have been taken to start driving schools at 11 locations across the State.

Specially trained women instructors have been appointed to impart training to women, while steps have also been taken to provide relaxation in fee rates to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. So far, 182 people have been admitted in various categories (HMV, LMV, and Two Wheeler) in the first training centre started at the Thiruvananthapuram Staff Training Centre.

In the wake of the huge response to the KSRTC’s driving school initiative, steps have been taken to make available MLA funds for setting up training grounds across the State, said the office of the Transport Minister. Funds will be made available from the asset development fund of MLAs in Parassala, Attingal, Chathannur, Chittur, Chatayamangalam, Mavelikara and Vithura.

The Motor Vehicle department has also provided approval for allocating funds from the Kerala Road Safety Authority to set up driving schools under the KSRTC. A sum of ₹30 lakh would be provided for each driving school and the KSRTC has prepared a plan for setting up 11 schools in various places across the State.

The Society for Emergency Medicine, in association with the KSRTC, will also start emergency medical care units at 14 depots capable of handling all types of emergencies, including geriatrics, for the benefit of the public, passengers, and staff. These centres are open 24 hours a day. First aid training is also included in the KSRTC driving school curriculum. In the first phase, emergency medical care units will be started in 14 KSRTC units, namely Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kottarakara, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Sultan Bathery, Kannur, Kasaragod, Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Thrissur.

