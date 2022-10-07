First batch completing patent course graduating on Oct.10

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 07, 2022 20:43 IST

The first batch of the 'Patent drafting and practice' course conducted by the CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) is graduating on October 10.

The course started on August 22 this year. Prof. Unnat Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, will interact online with the students in the valedictory session of the course. The course was coordinated by R.S. Praveen Raj, Principal Scientist-IP Management & Technology Transfer, CSIR-NIIST. Patent agents, attorneys, inventors and scientists took classes for the students.

