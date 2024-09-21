GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First act against CPI(M) mouthpiece for spreading misinformation, Opposition Leader tells Kerala CM

V.D. Satheesan says the media should be ‘grateful’ to Opposition for Chief Minister’s press conference as the latter ‘shed his long-term silence’ to address the media thanks to continuous accusations by Opposition

Updated - September 21, 2024 04:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala’s Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan (file)

Kerala’s Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan (file) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has threatened to launch court cases against the media for allegedly spreading false information, should first act against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] mouthpiece which is engaged in vilification of political opponents and spreading disinformation, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on Saturday (September 21, 2024). 

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Satheesan said the media should be “grateful” to the Opposition for the Chief Minister’s press conference. “The Chief Minister shed his long-term silence to address the media thanks to continuous accusations by the Opposition that Mr. Vijayan had been silent on key issues and running away from questions,” said Mr. Satheesan. 

Wayanad disaster: Kerala CM warns of legal action against media for ‘spreading lies’ about relief expenditure

He said the Chief Minister should step down as Home Minister because “he has so far failed” to get a report from the police on the way Thrissur Pooram was “sabotaged.”

“The Chief Minister had to bring out the report on Thrissur Pooram within a week of ordering the probe on April 21 this year (2024). But five months later, the time has been extended by another week. He has totally failed or he is behind the sabotage, which was carried out to pave the way for the BJP to win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat,” alleged Mr. Satheesan.

He asked why Mr. Vijayan was “silent” when a senior police official met top RSS leaders in the State. “It is evident that the police official acted on instructions from the Chief Minister on both the occasions or a report should have been sought by Mr. Vijayan on the incident,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He said the CPI(M)‘s mouthpiece vilified political opponents, as in the case of Alappuzha Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) leader Ansil Jaleel. “He was falsely accused by the party daily of forging a degree certificate. So is the case with the party daily endorsing the claims of conman Monson Mavunkal,” the Leader of the Opposition added.

Published - September 21, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.