Firm supplying coconut oil marketed as Sabari brand says fresh lab report clears their product

January 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A Thrissur-based edible oil company, which was facing blacklisting by Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation), has said that the quality-related allegations against it were cleared by fresh laboratory results conducted at the directive of the Kerala High Court.

Royale Edible Company was among the five companies supplying packaged coconut oil to Supplyco, which markets it under the brand Sabari. However, Supplyco stopped procuring from the company and issued a show-cause notice in November last year after a sample from a batch of coconut oil supplied by the company to the Munnar depot of Supplyco tested positive for mineral oil and impurities.

Nod for retest

Subsequently, the company moved the Kerala High Court seeking permission to conduct retest of the samples citing that the laboratory in Konni where the tests were conducted did not have the recognition of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for the particular test.

The company officials on Thursday held a press conference. They said the test results of the samples drawn from the same batch at an NABL-accredited private lab and the Regional Analytical Laboratory in Kochi cleared the allegations about the quality of their product. They alleged conspiracy to defame the company, the Sabari brand and Supplyco and said that they had lodged a complaint with the vigilance wing of Supplyco to bring out the truth.

The company representatives said a sample from a single packet from among 2.50 lakh packets in a batch was used for the test. Even in the case of such a test result, the company had the right to raise objections and demand a re-test, which could not be done as the the media had blown it out of proportion, they alleged.

Response awaited

They said the company had written to Supplyco to restore them as supplier and a response was awaited. The company said that market for their products was hit by 40% and their exports were also affected owing to the allegations.

Supplyco authorities declined to respond to the development.