Firm ordered to pay compensation for failing to deliver video album of marriage reception

February 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a photography company to pay a compensation of ₹1.60 lakh to a customer for not delivering the video album of a marriage despite receiving full payment for the service.

The commission, comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N., issued the verdict on a petition filed by brothers Ratheesh B and Dhanesh B of Cherthala against Matrimony.com of M.G. Road in Kochi.

The complainants had paid a total of ₹36,000 for videography services for a marriage reception held on August 27, 2017. Despite initial agreements and payments, the opposite party delayed and ultimately failed to deliver the video album due to technical issues. This, petitioners claimed, caused emotional distress to the complainants, especially as the video featured a deceased family member who played a crucial role in their lives.

“Upon the circumstances presented by the complainants, it’s impossible to overlook the profound emotional resonance this case carries. The indefinite delay and eventual revelation that the video album, a repository of joyous matrimonial moments, could not be captured due to technical failures, stands as a poignant testament to the vulnerabilities inherent in our reliance on technology to preserve our most treasured memories. The fervent endeavours undertaken by the complainants to salvage these irreplaceable memories underscore a universal longing to hold onto ephemeral moments that define the essence of our human experience,” the Commission said.

“This case transcends the mere non-delivery of service; it touches the very core of familial bonds and the sacred rituals that celebrate them. The video was not just a collection of images and sound but a vessel for the family’s collective journey, carrying laughter, tears, and love of a day that marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The absence of this video leaves a void that mere compensation cannot fill. Particularly heart-rending is the narrative thread involving the late uncle, whose presence at the wedding was a final act of familial unity before his untimely departure from this world. His involvement in the celebration was a beacon of joy and love, making the loss of this visual memento all the more grievous. This video was to serve as a bridge to the past, a means to once again feel the warmth of his smile and the resonance of his laughter, to momentarily dissolve the barriers between the now and the then,” the Commission added.

