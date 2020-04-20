Firm claims support of Kerala Startup Mission

In the wake of the allegations raised by the Opposition against QuikDr, a press release issued for the company said that Tranzmeo IT Solution Pvt. Ltd., which developed the product, had been incorporated as a start-up company in 2017 and was registered with Startup India and the Kerala Startup Mission.

It was working in NASSCOM 10K Warehouse with different technology products. They were evaluated by the Kerala Startup Mission and their product QuikDr was selected for the scale-up grant programme in January 2018.

The same was built and implemented in hospitals in Kochi. The Kerala Startup Mission reviewed the progress of their product and granted ₹9 lakh for scaling up.

The company got funding for their IOT product from HPCL, the release said.

As QuikDr is a health-care technology product with a track record of implementation, the company launched a separate start-up with the name QuikDr Health Care Pvt. Ltd. to focus on that sector alone. The product was offered for free to support the State government, the release said.

“Since QuikDr was a product supported and evaluated by the Kerala Startup Mission, it was recommended by the mission to Kerala IT Mission and the product was selected after due evaluation,” it said.