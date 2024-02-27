ADVERTISEMENT

Firing at bar: police expand investigation

February 27, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The gun which was fired at a bar in Kochi injuring two employees earlier this month, was probably procured by the first accused, Kombara Vineeth, from a Kottayam native who in turn sourced it from Uttar Pradesh, the police suspect.

The Ernakulam Town North police, who have expanded the investigation into the case , suspect that the Kottayam native had given one of the two country-made guns he had procured from UP to the accused.

The police had since then recovered the gun and a second gun from the house of Vineeth. Investigation is under way into the financial transactions between the accused and the Kottayam native. Vineeth and the three other accused in the case were produced in court by the police on Monday.

The police are set to conduct the identification parade of Vineeth shortly even as the ballistic test results of the gun are expected in a fortnight.

