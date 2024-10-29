Over 150 people were injured when firecrackers stored at the Theru Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple ignited during the Vellatam Theyyam ritual around midnight on Monday (October 28, 2024). The accident occurred as a crowd, including women and children, gathered to witness the Theyyam, unaware that stray sparks from the fireworks show would trigger an explosion.

Victims were initially treated at the Kasaragod District Hospital, with severe cases transferred to private hospitals in Mangaluru, Kannur, and Kannur Government Medical College. Among the seriously injured were Prakashan, his son Advaith, and Latish, now receiving treatment at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

The firecrackers, stored in a temporary sheet-covered structure adjacent to the temple wall, ignited suddenly, creating a large fireball. The blaze resulted in burns to faces, hands, and clothing of those nearby, as reported by officials.

Kasaragod Collector K. Inbasekhar, District Police Chief D. Shilpa, and other local authorities, along with Kanhangad DYSP Babu Peringeth, coordinated relief efforts, supported by the Nileswaram fire brigade and community volunteers. Local police have maintained a strong presence at the site, monitoring the situation as investigations continue.

Collector Inbasekhar said no permission was given for the fire display. The Temple president and secretary were taken into custody.

154 people have sought treatment. Of this, as many as 97 injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

16 people are on treatment in Kanhangad District Hospital, Mavungkal Sanjeevani Hospital 10 people, Kannur Government Medical College Hospital 5 people, Kanhangad Aishal Hospital 17 people, Kanhangad Arimala Hospital 3, MIMS Hospital Kannur 18, Mims Hospital Kozhikode 2, Kanhangad Deepa Hospital 1, Cheruvathur KAH Hospital 2, Kanhangad Mansoor Hospital 5 people and 18 people in Mangalore AJ Medical College.