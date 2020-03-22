Kerala

Firemen sanitise rail station

Entire Palakkad Jn. premises cleaned using sodium hypochlorite mixture

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel sanitised the Palakkad Junction railway station here on Sunday. Although the station is cleaned every day, sanitisation is not done in the proper way.

Fire officials said that a 10-member team went about sanitising the entire station premises considering the number of people reaching the station platforms every day.

Benches and all

They specially cleaned benches, chairs, stairs, and rails. District Fire Officer Arun Bhaskar said that the janata curfew day was the most ideal day to sanitise a public place like railway station. They used sodium hypochlorite mixture to sanitise. It was applied in high pressure on chairs, benches, counters, corridors and platforms.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 11:15:43 PM

