Firemen sanitise rail station

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel sanitised the Palakkad Junction railway station here on Sunday. Although the station is cleaned every day, sanitisation is not done in the proper way.
Fire officials said that a 10-member team went about sanitising the entire station premises considering the number of people reaching the station platforms every day.
Benches and all
They specially cleaned benches, chairs, stairs, and rails. District Fire Officer Arun Bhaskar said that the janata curfew day was the most ideal day to sanitise a public place like railway station. They used sodium hypochlorite mixture to sanitise. It was applied in high pressure on chairs, benches, counters, corridors and platforms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.