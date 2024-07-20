Firemen rescue 2 children caught in Bharathapuzha in Palakkad

Two children were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the local police after the duo were trapped in the middle of the Chitturppuzha (Bharathapuzha) at Chittur in Palakkad district on Saturday afternoon.

Abhinav Krishna, 13, and Aji, 15, from Vandithavalam near Chittur were trapped in the river as they entered the waters to collect their ball while playing football. The children said the water rose suddenly and the currents became stronger as they were in the middle of the river.

The incident happened near Alamkadavu bridge, where four Mysuru natives were trapped and rescued a few days ago. The children also stood on top of the same rock on which the Mysuru natives had climbed before they were rescued.

It took one-and-half hours for the Fire personnel to rescue the children as the currents gained dangerous strengths. They used both a long rope and a ladder to bring the children ashore.

The authorities had warned the local people residing along the banks of the Chitturppuzha not to dare into the river in view of the likelihood of a heavy release of water from Moolathara regulator. Hundreds of cusecs of water was being released from the Aliyar Dam following heavy rains in the catchment areas of the reservoir in Tamil Nadu. This water was reaching Manakkadavu, forcing the Kerala authorities to release as much water through the sluices of Moolathara regulator.

Meanwhile, seven houses were destroyed and 12 others partially damaged in the district since Friday following heavy rains. District Disaster Management Authority said three houses were destroyed in Chittur taluk, two in Attappady, and one each in Palakkad and Alathur taluks.

As many as 105 houses were partly damaged and 25 destroyed in the district since the monsoon set in in June.

District Collector S. Chithra issued yet another warning against the people entering into rivers, ponds, canals, and waterfalls on rainy days.

