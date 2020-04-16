Firemen reach out to the poor with free medicines

Personnel of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services are proving again and again that their job is ultimately driven by service. After hitting news headlines by delivering medicines and other essential things to people across the State last week, Fire and Rescue Services men in Palakkad have gone a step further by distributing medicines free of cost to the poor.

Firemen in Palakkad are becoming a model for the entire State by finding poor patients and providing them with their medicines. “We are doing it with the help of agencies which are willing to help. Lions Club of Palakkad has come forward with the help. We are roping in other voluntary organisations too in the days to come,” said District Fire Officer Arun Bhaskar.

Mr. Bhaskar and team inaugurated their new service on Wednesday by getting vital medicines for a kidney patient from Padalikkad near Malampuzha. The medicine was procured from Jubilee Mission Medical College at Thrissur and delivered to the man at Padalikkad.

“So far, we have been reaching out to people in different places with the medicines they wanted. They were paying for the medicines either directly to us or by transferring to a specified bank account. But during this work, we found that some people were struggling really hard to make the payment for medicines. They were getting food from the government and other organisations, but they had hardly any money to procure vital medicines,” said Mr. Bhaskar, explaining the situation that made them launch the free medicine supply scheme.

Mr. Bhaskar and his team conducted surveys with the help of their civil defence teams and identified the most deserving persons before going out to procure medicines from different parts of the State. “Some medicines are available only at some places. For example, medicines prescribed for RCC patients will usually be available at RCC, Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

A woman at Kollangode was provided free medicine on Thursday. Mr. Bhaskar and his team expect several calls in the coming days for free medicine. “We will do our best to help the people. We have already reached out to 700 people in Palakkad district with medicines, which they paid for,” he said.