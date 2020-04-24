Firemen act in time, child reunites with family

The timely intervention by Fire and Rescue Services personnel reunited a four-year-old boy with his parents in Wayanad on Friday.

When Sajith, 29, an electrician living at Pallikunnu in the district, was at work at a site at Payyannur in Kannur, a COVID-19 case was reported in that area in the first week of March.

After Health officials instructed all workers to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, Sajith asked his wife Vishnu Priya to shift their son Jugal to her home at Kulappully in Palakkad district to avoid direct contact with him. After leaving Jugal at her Palakkad home, Vishnupriya returned to Pallikkunnu.

On March 14, Sajith reached his house at Pallikkunnu and went into a 14-day self-quarantine. However, once the quarantine cycle got over, the national lockdown was already in force. Subsequently, the couple approached the district administration, seeking permission to bring their son back.

“Though the district authorities granted me permission to bring back my child, my financial state did not allow me to hire a taxi for the purpose,” said Sajtih. “Finally, I sought the intervention of C.K. Saseendran, MLA, and Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla,” he added.

Ms. Abdulla directed the Palakkad regional fire station to make necessary arrangements for shifting the child. Subsequently, fire officials brought Jugal along with Vishnu Pranav, brother-in-law of Sajith, to Kozhikode.

Meenchanda fire station officer A. Viswas handed over the boy to the couple at the fire station here in the presence of Mr. Saseendran.