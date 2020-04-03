Firefighters step in to check COVID-19 spread

In the wake of COVID-19 spread, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services has taken up the task of disinfecting public places, hospitals and other facilities visited by patients.

Firefighters from 124 fire stations in Kerala have disinfected 8,800 public places across the State. This is in addition to the 921 hospitals and over 5,600 vehicles they attended to since the outbreak was confirmed in Kerala.

Officials with the Fire and Rescue Services Department said that only Kerala had explored the strength of the squad fully during the COVID-19 crisis. Going by the Kerala model, some of the neighbouring States have also begun enlisting the support of firefighters for the task.

Firefighters have disinfected bus stands, railway stations, Food Corporation of India godowns, public parks and waiting shelters across the State. The process is on in all districts under the supervision of district fire officers. Sodium hypochlorite mixed with water is being used as the disinfectant solution for cleaning public places.

Designated squads are now working round-the-clock near all check-posts to disinfect inter-State vehicles used for delivering goods and services. As incidents of fire outbreak and other accidents have come down during the lockdown, the service of the rescue wing is fully available for COVID-19-related work across the State.

“It is our squad members who now disinfect the houses of COVID-19 patients. Their vehicles, dress items and other articles are also covered by the service,” said R. Prasad, Technical Director, Department of Fire and Rescue Services. “Every week, Director General A. Hemachandran reviews station-wise activities through video-conferencing and gives further suggestions to improve the activities,” he told The Hindu.

Department officials said their squad members were also engaged in emergency pick-and-drop service for patients, delivery of essential commodities for the needy, and distribution of life-saving drugs to patients. The helpline 101 was open round-the-clock to cater to anyone in need of emergency support, they added.