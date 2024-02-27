Fire safety measures on Brahmapuram campus being stepped up

February 27, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The State authorities have stepped up fire safety measures at Brahmapuram, where a massive fire broke out on March 2 last year. It had taken more than a fortnight to bring the fire that had broken out at the waste dumping yard under control. The civic body had come under severe criticism for its failure to ensure fire safety measures on the campus.

Last week, the State government convened a meeting to review the fire safety measures at Brahmapuram. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who convened the meeting, reviewed the progress of work on Tuesday.

The road running through the campus would be completed in a week, the Kochi Corporation authorities informed the meeting. Fire tenders were operated through interior roads to identify the areas where the roads had to be strengthened further, they added.

Representatives of the Kerala State Electricity Board were asked to complete the installation of street lights on the campus in two days.

The work for setting up hydrants at a cost of ₹75 lakh was progressing. The construction of water storage tanks will be completed within a fortnight. The City police have been given access to the CCTV cameras installed on the campus. Fire-watchers have been imparted training and 10 teams will be deployed at a time on the campus, according to a communication issued by the civic authorities.

Nearly 65% of desilting of the Kadambrayar has been completed. It might take one-and-a-half weeks to complete the work, the Irrigation department informed the meeting.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, MLA P.V. Sreenijin, health standing committee chairperson T.K. Asraf, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, Corporation Secretary Chelasini V. and Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) V. E. Abbas attended the meeting.