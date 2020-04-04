Fire responders deployed to check wild elephant menace

The Forest Department has deployed mini fire responders in areas facing threat from wild elephants. The said places come under the Chalakudy forest division.

Fire responders sound alarms in various tones to frighten elephants, making them return to the forest. The vehicles equipped with responders are designed to be driven even into deep forest. They have a 60-metre-long pipe and water tank with 150 litre capacity. They can also supply water to foresters in emergency situations.

The department has procured two such vehicles for the current year. Besides the Chalakudy division, the facility will be available in the Palakkad division too.

Various wards in Mattathoor panchayat in Thrissur district are facing threat from wild elephants. They damage standing crops and hurt people.

The mini fire responder is effective in controlling wild elephant menace, said P.C. Subran, president, Mattathur grama panchayat. “It is a huge relief for villagers who live in constant fear of wild elephants,” he added.