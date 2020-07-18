Fire razes fast-food joint, damages shops

Gutted: Firefighters dousing a fire that broke out at Toll Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 July 2020 23:35 IST

Four fire tenders battle for three hours

Firefighters battled for nearly three hours early on Saturday to put out a fire that razed a fast-food joint and damaged several shops in a building at Toll Junction, near Ambalamukku here.

No casualties were reported, although the fire had quickly spread from ‘Crescent Fast Food’ to the adjacent shops, the Fire and Rescue Services said.

The fire could have been caused by two gas cylinders exploding inside the fast food shop, it is suspected. The building, owned by Prasanna Kumar, ‘Pranavam’, Mannamoola, also housed a photostat shop, a bakery, and a television repair shop, all of which have sustained heavy losses.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. The Fire and Rescue Services received an alert by 5.45 a.m. Four fire tenders from the Chenkalchoola unit and one from the Chakka unit were rushed to the scene.

Timely intervention prevented the conflagration from spreading further in the populated area.