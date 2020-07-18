Fire razes fast-food joint, damages shops

Firefighters battled for nearly three hours early on Saturday to put out a fire that razed a fast-food joint and damaged several shops in a building at Toll Junction, near Ambalamukku here.
No casualties were reported, although the fire had quickly spread from ‘Crescent Fast Food’ to the adjacent shops, the Fire and Rescue Services said.
The fire could have been caused by two gas cylinders exploding inside the fast food shop, it is suspected. The building, owned by Prasanna Kumar, ‘Pranavam’, Mannamoola, also housed a photostat shop, a bakery, and a television repair shop, all of which have sustained heavy losses.
The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. The Fire and Rescue Services received an alert by 5.45 a.m. Four fire tenders from the Chenkalchoola unit and one from the Chakka unit were rushed to the scene.
Timely intervention prevented the conflagration from spreading further in the populated area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath