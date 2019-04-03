Fire ravages Kurinji sanctuary, Pampadum Shola

The wildfires that started at Anchunadu and Vattavada four days ago reached the proposed Kurinji sanctuary and Pampadum Shola National Park on Tuesday, causing large-scale destruction.

Sources in the Forest Department said large plantations of grantis and eucalyptus were destroyed in the fires and if an emergency intervention was not made, it would engulf the entire Pampadum Shola National Park and the proposed Kurinji sanctuary.

According to an official of the Munnar forest division, a team of over 250 members comprising local people and staff of the Forest Department were working hard to douse the fire.

In all directions

He said the fires were spreading at different directions, making the counter-measures ineffective. They created a firewall by felling trees, but that too proved ineffective as the fires spread to large areas in different directions, he said.

Though official estimates said that only 100 acres of land was destroyed in the fires, unofficial estimates said that over 500 acres of forestland was destroyed.

The wildfire engulfed the areas of Kadavari and 65th block (Kurinji Sanctuary), Pampadum Shola and Vattavada on Tuesday.

A Forest Department official said that the fires were man-made and were done in the Kurinji sanctuary with ulterior motives. Last year also, wildfires were reported inside the sanctuary prior to the blossoming of neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana).

It was done by the land mafia so as to avoid the inclusion of the area in the proposed Kurinji sanctuary, he said adding the fires would destroy neelakurinji seeds.

Heritage site

The Pampadum Shola is a protected biodiversity spot and is known for its unique flora and fauna.

The Western Ghats Anamalai sub-cluster, including the park, is under consideration by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for selection as world heritage site.

Unless an immediate intervention was made, there was a threat of the fire destroying the flora and fauna of the Pampadum Shola.

The shola had completely dried-up areas of grasslands, the official added.