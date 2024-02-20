Fire preparedness at Brahmapuram to be enhanced

February 20, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

An additional 12 fire hydrants will be installed at the waste dumping site of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram at a total cost of ₹75 lakh as part of enhancing firefighting systems on the premises.

This is in addition to the existing five hydrants, of which only three are operational. The repair of the two remaining hydrants will be carried out within two days, according to decisions taken at a meeting convened by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Tuesday to review biomining work and fire preparedness at the site. The enhancement of firefighting systems was initiated following the massive fire at the site in March 2023.

Mr. Rajeeve said three water tanks with a capacity of 50,000 litres each would be constructed soon to meet water requirements in the event of an emergency. This is in addition to the existing tank with a similar capacity. Around 85% of the construction of access roads to various points across the dumping site was completed. An assessment will be carried out soon to check whether fire tender units can reach these points through the access roads. Steps would be taken to ensure that fire tender units having a capacity of 16 tonnes and 25 tonnes could move along the access roads, he said.

The meeting observed that around 21 surveillance cameras were currently operational at the site. It included 12 units for monitoring the biomining work. Twenty-five fire watchers have been deployed at the site. There are five teams to spray water in an emergency. Five more teams will be deployed soon.

Mr. Rajeeve said two black soldier fly larvae plants having a capacity to treat 50 tonnes each of biodegradable waste will be ready by March. The repair work of the windrow composting plant will begin soon. Around 50 tonnes of biodegradable waste would be processed utilising the facility, he said.