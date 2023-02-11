Fire outbreak not due to short circuit: probe

February 11, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Officials probing the fire outbreak that gutted the godown of an aquarium shop in Vazhuthacaud and partially damaged some houses nearby have ruled out the possibility of a short-circuit to have triggered the mishap.

Senior officials from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) conducted a preliminary probe on the premises on Saturday to identify the cause of the fire.

With the electrical fuse found to be intact, the investigators found no evidence to suggest any fault in the electric supply. The finding strengthened the suspicion that welding sparks led to the fire outbreak during a maintenance work. Moreover, the KSEB pointed out that the owner of the outlet had not sought permission for the welding work.

The fire force officials found the commercial establishment to have operated in violation of fire safety rules. In addition to the absence of adequate fire fighting equipment including fire extinguishers, the godown functioned from a location inaccessible for fire tenders, nearly 200 m away from the main road. This had impeded the efforts made by the firefighters to douse the fire.

The owner informed the authorities that he was in possession of licences issued by the City Corporation and the Fisheries department. He has claimed to have suffered a loss of over ₹50 lakh. Four houses in the area also suffered considerable damage with a few families claiming to have lost valuables including jewellery in the blaze.