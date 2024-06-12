GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire in Kuwait labour camp shocks Kerala, people on tenterhooks as details of dead and injured awaited

Published - June 12, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Ominous reports that several migrant workers from Kerala might be among those dead or injured in the fire that ripped through a labour camp in south Kuwait have left the State shocked and on tenterhooks. 

The State government scrambled to get more information about the causalities. It contacted the Central government and the Malayali diaspora in Kuwait and other Gulf countries for more details on causalities. Initial reports indicate that at least 11 Keralites were feared dead, and the causality figure could go up. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to task the Indian embassy in Kuwait with expediting relief and rescue operations. 

Mr. Vijayan said the fire had broken out in the NBTC camp in Manga, a city in south Kuwait. He said at least 41 expatriate workers, including Indians, were feared dead. Several more had suffered severe burns and fall injuries. He said the tragedy that claimed the lives of scores of expatriate workers had saddened Kerala. Mr. Vijayan also expressed his condolence to the bereaved families.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the disaster in Kuwait had steeped Kerala in sorrow. He said the Opposition was in touch with emigres in Kuwait.

Mr. Satheesan said the Centre and the State should work in tandem to provide assistance and also bring back the bodies of the dead to their home. He hoped that the Union government would soon have more clarity about the identity of Indians dead and also injured in the fire. 

Quoting the Inertial Ministry head in Kuwait, Sharafudheen Kanneth, Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee’s (KMCC) former State president, Kuwait, said as per inputs from authorities the death toll in the inferno may go up further after more charred bodies were retrieved from the remains of the six-story building.

Among the 196 inmates, 67 were rescued by security agencies, while 60 were admitted to hospitals across Kuwait.

Among the inmates in the building, the majority were Kerala workers, followed by workers from places such as Punjab, Nepal and Bangladesh. The relatively high temperature prevailing in Kuwait also made things worse for the rescue operation, said Mr. Kanneth, who was at the forefront of the rescue operation.

It is believed that three people were asleep in each room during the time of the tragedy, and DNA test would be required to confirm the identity of dead.

The majority of the victims suffocated from the rising smoke after the fire broke out on the ground floor of the camp owned by a Keralite.

