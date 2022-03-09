Fire guts plywood factory at Pallipuram

A major fire gutted a plywood factory at the Industrial Growth Centre at Pallipuram, near Cherthala, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Though some 50 workers were at the factory when the blaze started, no casualty was reported in connection with the incident.

According to the officials with the Fire and Rescue Services station, Cherthala, the fire was spotted at around 2.30 a.m. at Safe Panel Plywood company. Soon after the fire broke out, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and 18 fire tenders from Alappuzha and neighbouring districts were pressed into action.

As the company stored inflammable raw materials on its premises, the blaze spread quickly and the entire area was enveloped in thick smoke. It took several hours to bring the flames under control. The exact cause of the blaze and total loss are yet to be ascertained.

Officials said the building lacked fire prevention and safety measures, which aggravated the situation.