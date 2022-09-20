Two shops were destroyed in a fire at Vythiri in Wayanad district on Tuesday afternoon. A hardware shop and an automobile spare parts shop were completely gutted. The fire broke out at the hardware shop around 3.45 p.m. and later spread to the nearby shop, said the police. No casualties were reported. The police suspect an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of the police and the local people.
Fire destroys two shops in Wayanad
