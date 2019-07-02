Fire dept. set for final inspection at Kanjikode factories

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services is set to conduct its final round of inspection in the Kanjikode industrial area in the wake of the finding that most industrial units there were functioning without adopting any fire safety measures.

The district administration said that it would invoke the clauses of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 if the industrial units refused to comply with the safety norms.

The Fire Department had inspected 110 industrial buildings at Kanjikode about a month ago and found that 99 of them were functioning without adopting any safety measures and without the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the authorities.

None of those 99 buildings had a fire system in place. Some of them were hazardous industrial units. The Fire Department had reported 75 of them to Pudussery grama panchayat, the District Collector and the Disaster Management Authority for remedial action.

Although they were given a month’s notice to adopt corrective safety measures, only a handful of them have responded. Most industrial units have ignored the warnings issued by the Fire Department.

“We can’t go on like this. Some drastic action is needed to prevent disasters,” said District Fire Officer Arun Bhaskar.

“The District Collector has the authority to close down the industry for a month under the Disaster Management Act 2005 if the industrial units do not comply,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

No follow up

In March last year, the Fire Department had given a notice to Pudussery grama panchayat blacklisting nearly 50 industrial buildings in Kanjikode. Although a few of the units responded in a nominal manner, the civic authorities failed to follow it up.

Two major fires had erupted in the industrial area within the last six months, killing one woman and causing damage worth crores of rupees.

“We are worried about a disaster only when a disaster strikes. Till then we don’t care. This attitude should change. We should be able to foresee disasters. Most disasters we face are man-made,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

Mr. Bhaskar was instrumental in imposing fire safety measures at SM Street, Kozhikode, after a major fire that gutted a part of the busy street there.

As many as 1,500 shops there were made to put a fire system in place by setting up fire extinguishers and earth-leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) system.