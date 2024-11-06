Fire cracker accident: Cabinet sanctions ₹4 lakh each to victims

The State Cabinet which met on Wednesday decided to sanction a relief amount of ₹4 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to the kin of four persons who died following the accident at Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu Bhagavathy temple, Neeleswaram, Kasaragod, when a stash of fire crackers caught fire

Sanitation workers

A sum of ₹ 3 lakh each would be allowed as relief to the families of sanitation workers from Salem, Tamil Nadu, who were knocked down by a train and killed, while they were engaged in cleaning work on the Shornur railway bridge

The Cabinet has yet again extended the tenure of the V.K. Mohan judicial commission which had been set up to inquire into the “ “directionless and inconclusive” manner in which various Central agencies were conducting investigations into the UAE gold smuggling case.

The Commission had been set up by the Government on May 7 , 2021 as the investigations by the Central agencies in the State since July 2020 into the gold smuggling remained inconclusive.

Extended

The government will issue a directive extending the tenure of the Commission by another six months, with effect from November 7, 2024.

Boat tragedy probe

The V.K. Mohan commission’s tenure is also being extended with regard to its probe into the boat tragedy at Tanur, Malappuram which occurred on May 7 last year. The commission is enquiring into the reasons that led to the boat accident and is to make recommendations on what needs to be done to avert similar tragedies in future. The commission’s tenure is being extended for another six months with effect from November 12, 2024

The Cabinet has decided to allow government guarantee to the tune of ₹30 crore for Kerala Paper Products Ltd., to amass working capital from banks.

Post creation

One post of Associate Professor, Nephrology, will be newly created at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital

Ratified

The Cabinet also ratified the setting up of a special office and the creation of 17 temporary posts for a period of one year for examining the applications and issuing title deeds in the Erumeli north, Erumeli south and Korithod villages in Kanjirappalli taluk in Kottayam district.

Sanction given

It was also decided to give sanction to the Director of KMML at Kollam to give the firm’s five acres of land on lease for a tenure of 10 years to enter into a contract for establishing iron oxide residue processing plant and ETP sludge processing plant