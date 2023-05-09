ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out near Minister Rajeeve’s office in Secretariat

May 09, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister says department maintains only e-files and none were destroyed

The Hindu Bureau

A fire-tender comes out of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday after dousing a fire that broke out near Industries Minister P. Rajeeve’s office. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A minor fire that broke out near the office of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in the Secretariat complex on Tuesday triggered panic.

There were no casualties or significant damage in the fire.

The fire outbreak came to light after security guards noticed smoke billowing out of the third floor of the North Sandwich block around 7.55 a.m. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services rushed two fire units to douse the fire within nearly 15 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Probe on

According to official sources, the fire could have been triggered by a short-circuit in the air-conditioning unit in Mr. Rajeeve’s additional private secretary G. Vinod’s office. Nonetheless, various agencies have commenced probes to ascertain the cause of the fire. The Cantonment police have registered a case. State Police Chief Anil Kant has entrusted the Crime Branch with the investigation.

Senior officials, including District Collector Geromic George, rushed to the spot to take stock of the damage. While security was tightened on the Secretariat premises after the incident, employees were permitted inside only after thorough screening.

Mr. Rajeeve, who spoke to media persons, said no files were damaged in the fire. He added the department had only e-files that were connected to a server and had proper backup.

The fire outbreak has raised eyebrows as it occurred at a time when various departments, including the Industries department, are on the defensive following a barrage of allegations of corruption centred around the procurement of AI-enabled cameras for identifying traffic rule violations.

Rubbishing allegations that the fire was a planned sabotage intended to destroy the files pertaining to the contracts, Mr. Rajeeve said all files related to the project were with the General Administration department and that they had never come to the Industries department at any juncture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US