Fire breaks out in Payyanur shopping mall

KANNUR

21 March 2020 02:24 IST

A fire broke out in a shopping mall, Shopprix, adjoining the new bus stand in Payyanur on Friday morning. According to the police, it took more than two hours for over 20 fire tenders to douse the fire. The top floor of the building initially caught fire and it spread to the adjoining building as well. No casualties were reported. The primary investigation pointed to the possibility of a short circuit causing the accident, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising