Fire breaks out in moving car, driver escapes unhurt

February 03, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A youth escaped unhurt when a fire broke out in his moving car near Venjaramoodu on Friday. The incident occurred at Mylakuzhi around 8.30 a.m. when Attingal native Sanoj was heading for his home from Venjaramoodu. On being alerted of smoke billowing from his car, Sanoj immediately stopped the vehicle on the roadside and managed to escape after unlocking his door. The fire was doused by a Fire and Rescue Services unit that rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.