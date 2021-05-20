Fire breaks out at SP Fort hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, 16 patients evacuated

The fire reportedly broke out at the hospital canteen adjacent to the main building and safety officers averted disaster by shifting gas cylinders

Panic prevailed in a private hospital in the Thiruvananthapuram after a fire outbreak necessitated the evacuation of 16 patients, all non-COVID-19, on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred in the SP Fort Hospital near East Fort around 9.15 am. Besides 32 patients who were being treated at the hospital, several people were also present at the outpatient wing when the fire broke out.

The hospital canteen caught fire after cooking oil fell on gas stove flame. While the fire soon spread across the canteen situated adjacent to the main building, safety officers could avert a major disaster by shifting the gas cylinders in the premises.

Discomfort for patients

While the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, the fumes that emanated from the kitchen spread to other parts of the hospital to cause slight discomfort for patients in various wings. Notably, the hospital had admitted COVID-19 patients in another unit, situated around 100 metres away.

Of the 32 patients, as many as 16 critical patients were shifted to other SP Fort Hospital units. Twelve among them, including three patients treated at the Critical Care Unit (CCU), have been transferred to the hospital's branch in Sasthamangalam, said hospital managing director V. Radhakrishan. The remaining four have been shifted to the nearby unit.

Pointing out that none of the patients were hurt, District Collector Navjot Khosa said she has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram MLA-elect Antony Raju, who is set to take oath as Transport Minister shortly, also rushed to the scene.