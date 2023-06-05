Fire breaks out at shop in Chala market

June 05, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A fire broke out at a shop storing bleaching powder and other chemicals in Chala market, near Aryasala, on Monday evening. More than 10 fire engines from fire stations within the city and outskirts took close to three hours to put out the fire which also spread to three shops located in the same building. The chemical shop and a plywood godown were completely gutted in the fire.

According to information from the Chenkalchoola fire station, the call was received at 5.20 p.m., following which fire engine units from Chenkalchoola, Chakka, Kazhakuttam and Neyyattinkara stations were rushed to the spot. Due to the chances of the fire flaring up if water is pumped directly on the bleaching powder, foam was fired initially to control the blaze. Though the fire was brought under control within an hour, the fire and rescue service personnel had to work for two more hours to completely put it out.

The building also housed a plywood shop and godown as well as an electrical repair shop. The fire spread to both these shops, with the plywood godown getting completely gutted.

Sajikumar, a fireman who developed uneasiness due to the toxic fumes, was admitted to the General Hospital.