August 04, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated August 05, 2023 12:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fire and Rescue Services personnel battled for over three hours to put out a fire that broke out at a scrap shop on Bund Road, Killipalam, on Friday. No one was hurt in the incident. Five fire tenders were despatched from the Chenkalchoola and Chakka fire stations after the alarm was raised shortly after 6 p.m. Although it took more than three hours to fully douse the fire, firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.