Fire breaks out at Kottayam MCH, major tragedy averted

February 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In an incident triggering panic, a fire broke out in an under construction building block on the Government Medical College Hospital campus at Gandhinagar on Monday. A major tragedy was averted as nearly 100 construction workers were rushed out of the building immediately upon spotting the blaze.

About 150 patients from the hospital wards near the accident site too were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the fire broke out in the eight-storey building near the general medicine ward on the hospital campus. The fire, which spread from the first floor to the fourth floor, was put out after a rescue mission lasting two and a half hours, carried out by 10 Fire and Rescue Services units.

The fire broke out at the first floor of the building around 12 noon and it soon spread to other floors as well. The cooking gas cylinders, that had been kept in the building, too exploded in the impact of the fire. Tons of construction materials wrapped in cardboards and plastic added to the fire, which also caused damage to several welding machines, electrical material and planks used for concreting etc.

The exact cause of the accident could be ascertained only after a detailed inquiry, said authorities